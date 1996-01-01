the quantity supplied exceeds the quantity demanded at a given price
B
the quantity demanded exceeds the quantity supplied at a given price
C
the market is in equilibrium
D
the government imposes a price ceiling below the equilibrium price
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of surplus in microeconomics: A surplus occurs when the quantity supplied of a good or service exceeds the quantity demanded at a given price.
Recall the law of supply and demand: At higher prices, suppliers are willing to supply more, but consumers demand less, potentially leading to a surplus.
Analyze the options given: Identify which scenario describes a situation where quantity supplied is greater than quantity demanded.
Recognize that a surplus is not present when quantity demanded exceeds quantity supplied (that would be a shortage), nor when the market is in equilibrium (where quantity supplied equals quantity demanded).
Note that a price ceiling below equilibrium price typically causes a shortage, not a surplus, because it sets a maximum price that is too low, increasing demand and reducing supply.
Watch next
Master Surplus with a bite sized video explanation from Brian