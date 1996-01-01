Multiple Choice
If a one percent decrease in the price of a pound of pound cake causes a three percent decrease in the quantity of pound cake supplied:
If a decline in the price of flags $9 to $7, caused by a shift in the demand curve, decreases the quantity of flags supplied from 5,500 to 4,500, the: