Which of the following could cause an increase in the demand for peanut butter?
A
A decrease in consumer income, assuming peanut butter is a normal good
B
A rise in the price of jelly, a complement to peanut butter
C
An increase in the population of people who like peanut butter
D
A decrease in the price of peanut butter
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of demand: Demand refers to the quantity of a good that consumers are willing and able to purchase at various prices, holding other factors constant.
Recall that for a normal good, a decrease in consumer income typically causes a decrease in demand, so a decrease in income would not increase demand for peanut butter if it is a normal good.
Recognize that jelly is a complement to peanut butter, so a rise in the price of jelly would generally decrease the demand for peanut butter, not increase it.
Consider the effect of population changes: An increase in the population of people who like peanut butter would increase the number of potential buyers, thus increasing the demand for peanut butter.
Note that a decrease in the price of peanut butter causes a movement along the demand curve (an increase in quantity demanded), but does not shift the demand curve itself, so it does not represent an increase in demand.
Watch next
Master Shifting Right and Shifting Left with a bite sized video explanation from Brian