Step 3: Analyze each option in terms of how demand changes with income: - Basic food staples are necessities, so their income elasticity is positive but typically less than 1 (inelastic). - Generic toothpaste is also a necessity with low income elasticity. - Public transportation can be an inferior good or have low positive elasticity depending on context. - Luxury cars are considered luxury goods, so their income elasticity is expected to be greater than 1.