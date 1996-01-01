When consumers calculate the value of a product, they:
A
always pay the maximum price listed by sellers
B
compare their willingness to pay with the market price
C
choose products solely based on production costs
D
ignore their personal preferences and buy based on advertising
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of consumer behavior in microeconomics, which involves how consumers make decisions about purchasing goods and services.
Recognize that consumers have a 'willingness to pay,' which is the maximum amount they are ready to pay for a product based on the value they perceive from it.
Know that the market price is the actual price at which the product is sold, determined by supply and demand in the market.
Realize that consumers compare their willingness to pay with the market price to decide whether to buy the product: if their willingness to pay is higher than or equal to the market price, they will buy; otherwise, they will not.
Conclude that consumers do not always pay the maximum price listed, do not base decisions solely on production costs, and do not ignore personal preferences or rely only on advertising.
