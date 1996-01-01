Which of the following best defines the term 'comparative advantage'?
A
The ability of an individual, firm, or country to produce a good at a lower opportunity cost than others.
B
The ability to produce a good with fewer inputs than another producer.
C
The ability of an individual, firm, or country to produce more of a good using the same amount of resources as others.
D
The ability to consume more goods and services than another producer.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of 'comparative advantage' in microeconomics. It refers to the ability of an individual, firm, or country to produce a good at a lower opportunity cost compared to others.
Step 2: Recall that opportunity cost is what you give up to produce one more unit of a good. It is not about the absolute amount of resources used, but about the relative cost in terms of other goods forgone.
Step 3: Differentiate 'comparative advantage' from 'absolute advantage'. Absolute advantage means producing more output or using fewer inputs, but comparative advantage focuses on lower opportunity cost.
Step 4: Evaluate the given options by checking which one correctly describes the concept of lower opportunity cost rather than just efficiency or consumption capacity.
Step 5: Conclude that the best definition of comparative advantage is the ability to produce a good at a lower opportunity cost than others.
Watch next
Master Two PPFs, Specialization, and Absolute Advantage with a bite sized video explanation from Brian