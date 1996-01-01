Which of the following is the best example of a natural monopoly?
A
A local water supply company
B
A small-scale organic farm
C
A clothing retail store
D
A fast-food restaurant chain
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a natural monopoly. A natural monopoly occurs when a single firm can supply the entire market at a lower cost than any combination of multiple firms, usually due to high fixed costs and significant economies of scale.
Step 2: Identify the characteristics of industries that typically form natural monopolies, such as utilities (water, electricity, gas) where infrastructure costs are very high and duplicating the network would be inefficient.
Step 3: Analyze each option in the problem: a local water supply company, a small-scale organic farm, a clothing retail store, and a fast-food restaurant chain, focusing on their cost structures and market conditions.
Step 4: Recognize that a local water supply company fits the natural monopoly profile because it requires extensive infrastructure investment and it is inefficient for multiple firms to build overlapping water delivery systems.
Step 5: Conclude that the local water supply company is the best example of a natural monopoly among the options given, while the others operate in more competitive markets with lower fixed costs and less need for exclusive control.
