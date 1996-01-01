In the context of scarcity and choice, a trade-off between responsiveness and costs is referred to as which type of trade-off?
A
Efficiency trade-off
B
Equity trade-off
C
Opportunity cost trade-off
D
Flexibility trade-off
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of scarcity and choice: Scarcity means limited resources, so individuals and firms must make choices about how to allocate these resources.
Recognize that a trade-off involves giving up one thing to gain another, often balancing competing objectives.
Identify the specific trade-off described: balancing responsiveness (how quickly and effectively a firm or individual can react to changes) against costs (the expenses incurred).
Recall the definitions of common trade-offs in microeconomics: Efficiency trade-off relates to output and resource use, Equity trade-off concerns fairness, Opportunity cost trade-off involves the value of the next best alternative forgone.
Conclude that the trade-off between responsiveness and costs is known as a Flexibility trade-off, because it involves balancing the ability to adapt quickly with the associated costs.
