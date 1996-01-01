Which of the following is an example of a reserved power in the context of economics?
A
Establishing post offices
B
Regulating intrastate commerce
C
Coining money
D
Declaring war
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of reserved powers: In the context of economics and government, reserved powers are those powers that are not delegated to the federal government by the Constitution, nor prohibited to the states, and therefore are reserved to the states or the people.
Identify the powers listed in the problem and classify them: Establishing post offices, coining money, and declaring war are powers typically granted to the federal government.
Recognize that regulating intrastate commerce refers to economic activities that occur within a single state, which is generally under the jurisdiction of state governments rather than the federal government.
Recall that the U.S. Constitution grants the federal government the power to regulate interstate commerce (between states), but leaves regulation of intrastate commerce (within a state) as a reserved power to the states.
Conclude that among the options, regulating intrastate commerce is an example of a reserved power because it is a power reserved to the states rather than the federal government.
