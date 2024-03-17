18. Consumer Choice and Behavioral Economics
Consumer Optimum Consumption: Marginal Utility per Dollar Spent
Hollywood Slim consumes movies and popcorn. If his marginal utility per dollar from movies is 8 and his marginal utility from popcorn is 7,
Total utility is maximized
Marginal utility is maximized
Total income must increase in order to reach an optimum consumption
Total utility could increase by buying more popcorn and less movies
Total utility could increase by buying more movies and less popcorn
