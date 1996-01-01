During the Gilded Age, how did monopolies typically impact many small businesses?
A
Monopolies encouraged small businesses to merge and form larger competitive firms.
B
Monopolies had little effect on small businesses, allowing them to compete freely.
C
Monopolies provided financial support to small businesses, helping them expand.
D
Monopolies often drove small businesses out of the market by undercutting prices and controlling supply chains.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of monopolies: A monopoly is a market structure where a single firm dominates the entire market, controlling prices and supply without competition.
Analyze the impact on small businesses: Since monopolies can set prices lower than what small businesses can afford to match, they often reduce the profitability of these smaller firms.
Consider supply chain control: Monopolies may control essential resources or distribution channels, making it difficult for small businesses to access inputs or reach customers.
Evaluate competitive responses: Small businesses typically cannot compete effectively on price or scale, leading many to exit the market rather than merge or expand.
Conclude the typical outcome: Therefore, monopolies usually drive small businesses out of the market by undercutting prices and controlling supply chains, rather than supporting or encouraging their growth.
Watch next
Master Monopoly Revenue with a bite sized video explanation from Brian