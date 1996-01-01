A guideline for optimal resource allocation is to devote resources in the way that:
A
ensures equal distribution of goods among all individuals
B
maximizes the profits of producers only
C
minimizes the cost of production regardless of consumer preferences
D
maximizes the total surplus in the market
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of total surplus, which is the sum of consumer surplus and producer surplus in a market. Total surplus measures the overall welfare or benefit to society from the allocation of resources.
Recall that optimal resource allocation occurs when resources are distributed in a way that maximizes total surplus, meaning that no reallocation can make someone better off without making someone else worse off (Pareto efficiency).
Evaluate the given options: equal distribution of goods focuses on fairness but may not maximize total surplus; maximizing producer profits alone ignores consumer welfare; minimizing production costs alone ignores consumer preferences and demand.
Recognize that maximizing total surplus balances both consumer satisfaction and producer profits, leading to an efficient allocation of resources that benefits the entire market.
Conclude that the guideline for optimal resource allocation is to allocate resources so as to maximize total surplus in the market, ensuring the most efficient and beneficial outcome for society.
