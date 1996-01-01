For a high school graduate, the opportunity cost of attending college is likely to be highest when:
A
they have no alternative employment opportunities
B
they receive a full scholarship to attend college
C
they have a high-paying job offer available immediately after graduation
D
college tuition and fees are heavily subsidized
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of opportunity cost: it is the value of the next best alternative foregone when making a decision. In this context, it refers to what a high school graduate gives up by attending college instead of choosing another option.
Identify the alternatives to attending college: these could include working immediately after graduation, receiving a scholarship, or attending college with subsidized tuition.
Analyze each option's opportunity cost: if the graduate has no alternative employment, the opportunity cost is low because they are not giving up a job. If they receive a full scholarship or subsidized tuition, the monetary cost is reduced, lowering the opportunity cost.
Focus on the scenario where the graduate has a high-paying job offer immediately after graduation: attending college means giving up the income from this job, which represents a significant opportunity cost.
Conclude that the opportunity cost is highest when the graduate has a high-paying job offer available immediately after graduation, because the foregone earnings are substantial compared to other scenarios.
