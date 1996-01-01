the difference between consumer surplus and producer surplus after the tax
B
the tax rate multiplied by the price of the good
C
the tax rate multiplied by the quantity of the good sold after the tax is imposed
D
the tax rate multiplied by the equilibrium quantity before the tax
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that tax revenue is the total amount of money collected by the government from the tax imposed on a good or service.
Recall that the tax revenue is calculated as the tax rate multiplied by the quantity of the good sold after the tax is imposed.
Express this relationship mathematically as: $\text{Tax Revenue} = \text{Tax Rate} \times \text{Quantity Sold After Tax}$.
Note that the quantity sold after the tax is generally different from the equilibrium quantity before the tax because the tax affects supply and demand.
Recognize that the difference between consumer surplus and producer surplus after the tax is not equal to tax revenue; instead, tax revenue is a separate measure calculated using the tax rate and the post-tax quantity sold.
Watch next
Master Taxes and Tax Incidence with a bite sized video explanation from Brian