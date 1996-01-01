Which of the following manufacturing processes involves products that cannot be broken into discrete units?
A
Continuous process
B
Job shop process
C
Batch process
D
Assembly line process
1
Understand the key characteristic of each manufacturing process: Job shop process, Batch process, Assembly line process, and Continuous process.
Recall that Job shop, Batch, and Assembly line processes typically produce goods in discrete units or batches, meaning the products can be counted as separate items.
Recognize that a Continuous process involves production that flows without interruption, producing materials that are often in a continuous form (like liquids, gases, or chemicals) rather than discrete units.
Identify that because the Continuous process produces goods that cannot be separated into individual units, it fits the description of products that cannot be broken into discrete units.
Conclude that the manufacturing process involving products that cannot be broken into discrete units is the Continuous process.
