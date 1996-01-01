Which of the following statements illustrates a rent ceiling?
A
Landlords are required to charge a minimum price for rental units.
B
The government imposes a tax on rental income.
C
Rent prices are determined solely by supply and demand without any government intervention.
D
The government sets a maximum legal price that landlords can charge for apartments.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a rent ceiling: it is a government-imposed maximum price that landlords can charge for rental units, intended to keep housing affordable.
Identify that a rent ceiling limits the price from going above a certain level, which means landlords cannot charge more than this set maximum price.
Compare the given statements to this definition: a minimum price requirement is a price floor, not a ceiling; a tax on rental income is a fiscal policy, not a price control; prices determined solely by supply and demand imply no government intervention.
Recognize that the statement 'The government sets a maximum legal price that landlords can charge for apartments' directly matches the definition of a rent ceiling.
Conclude that the correct illustration of a rent ceiling is the government setting a maximum legal price for rent, as it restricts prices from rising above that level.
