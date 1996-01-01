In the context of consumer surplus and willingness to pay, which statement best describes the projected growth in buyer demand for private-label athletic footwear?
A
It is determined by the difference between consumers' willingness to pay and the market price.
B
It is solely influenced by the cost of production for private-label footwear.
C
It is unaffected by changes in the price of branded athletic footwear.
D
It remains constant regardless of changes in consumer preferences.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of consumer surplus, which is the difference between what consumers are willing to pay for a good and the actual market price they pay.
Step 2: Recognize that buyer demand for a product, such as private-label athletic footwear, depends on consumers' willingness to pay relative to the market price; if willingness to pay exceeds the price, demand tends to increase.
Step 3: Analyze why cost of production alone does not determine buyer demand, as demand is driven by consumer preferences and willingness to pay rather than production costs.
Step 4: Consider how changes in the price of branded athletic footwear can affect the demand for private-label alternatives, since consumers may switch based on relative prices and perceived value.
Step 5: Note that demand is not constant and can change with shifts in consumer preferences, prices, and willingness to pay, making it dynamic rather than fixed.
Watch next
Master Consumer Surplus in a Small Setting with a bite sized video explanation from Brian