In the context of consumer surplus and willingness to pay, which market segment is most likely to anticipate and respond to a customer's needs before they are explicitly expressed?
A
Niche markets
B
Mass market
C
Price-sensitive consumers
D
Early adopters
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of consumer surplus and willingness to pay: Consumer surplus is the difference between what a consumer is willing to pay for a good or service and what they actually pay. Willingness to pay reflects the maximum price a consumer is ready to pay for a product.
Identify the characteristics of each market segment: Niche markets focus on specialized products tailored to specific customer needs; mass markets target a broad audience with standardized products; price-sensitive consumers prioritize low prices; early adopters are consumers who quickly embrace new products.
Analyze which segment is most proactive in anticipating customer needs: Niche markets often have a deep understanding of their specific customers and tailor offerings accordingly, often anticipating needs before they are explicitly stated.
Contrast this with other segments: Mass markets and price-sensitive consumers typically respond to existing demand rather than anticipating it, while early adopters respond quickly to innovations but may not represent anticipatory behavior toward unexpressed needs.
Conclude that niche markets are most likely to anticipate and respond to customer needs before they are explicitly expressed due to their specialized focus and close customer relationships.
