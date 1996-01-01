If China continues to move toward greater free market reforms, it is most likely to:
A
adopt more centralized planning in resource allocation
B
decrease the role of private enterprise in the economy
C
experience increased economic growth and efficiency
D
reduce competition and limit consumer choice
Step 1: Understand the concept of free market reforms. Free market reforms involve reducing government intervention and allowing market forces like supply and demand to allocate resources more efficiently.
Step 2: Recognize that centralized planning is the opposite of free market reforms. Centralized planning means the government controls resource allocation, which typically decreases efficiency and innovation.
Step 3: Analyze the role of private enterprise. Free market reforms usually increase the role of private enterprise, encouraging entrepreneurship and competition.
Step 4: Consider the effects on competition and consumer choice. More free market reforms tend to increase competition and expand consumer choices, rather than reduce them.
Step 5: Conclude that moving toward greater free market reforms is most likely to lead to increased economic growth and efficiency, as markets allocate resources more effectively and encourage innovation.
