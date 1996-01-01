Step 3: Analyze each option: - Negative externalities associated with air pollution: Renewable energy reduces pollution, so this can be reduced. - Marginal social benefits of energy consumption: This refers to the total benefit to society from consuming one more unit of energy, which is not necessarily reduced by renewable energy. - Private costs of energy production: These are the costs borne by producers, which may or may not decrease with renewable energy. - Positive externalities from technological innovation: Renewable energy can increase positive externalities, not reduce them.