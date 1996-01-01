Which of the following is a supply factor that can change supply and demand projections?
A
A decrease in consumer income
B
An increase in the price of a substitute good
C
A technological improvement in production methods
D
A change in consumer preferences
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the difference between supply factors and demand factors. Supply factors affect the quantity of a good or service that producers are willing and able to sell at various prices, while demand factors affect consumers' willingness and ability to buy.
Step 2: Analyze each option to determine whether it influences supply or demand. For example, a decrease in consumer income typically affects demand because it changes consumers' purchasing power.
Step 3: Recognize that an increase in the price of a substitute good affects demand, as consumers may switch their preferences between related goods.
Step 4: Identify that a technological improvement in production methods is a supply factor because it can reduce production costs or increase productivity, thereby shifting the supply curve.
Step 5: Note that a change in consumer preferences affects demand, as it alters consumers' tastes and willingness to buy certain goods.
Watch next
Master Equation of a Demand Curve with a bite sized video explanation from Brian