In the context of competitive markets, the most important consideration when a firm chooses a global product strategy should be:
A
the maximization of tariffs and trade barriers
B
the minimization of production costs regardless of market needs
C
the use of standardized advertising across all countries
D
the ability to meet consumer preferences in different markets
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of competitive markets, where firms face many competitors and consumers have choices, making consumer preferences crucial for success.
Recognize that a global product strategy involves deciding how to design, produce, and market products across different countries and cultures.
Analyze why maximizing tariffs and trade barriers is generally not a viable strategy for firms, as these are usually imposed by governments and can limit market access rather than help firms compete.
Consider why minimizing production costs without regard to market needs can be harmful, since ignoring consumer preferences may lead to products that do not satisfy local demands.
Focus on the importance of meeting consumer preferences in different markets, which allows firms to tailor products and marketing strategies to local tastes, increasing competitiveness and potential sales.
