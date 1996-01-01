Which of the following is an example of planned obsolescence?
A
A smartphone designed to become outdated after a few years so consumers must buy newer models
B
A factory installing pollution control equipment to reduce emissions
C
A public park providing free access to all residents
D
A company offering lifetime warranties on its products
1
Understand the concept of planned obsolescence: it refers to a strategy where a product is designed to have a limited useful life or to become outdated quickly, encouraging consumers to purchase newer versions.
Review each option and identify whether it involves intentionally limiting the product's lifespan or usefulness to drive repeat purchases.
Analyze the option 'A smartphone designed to become outdated after a few years so consumers must buy newer models' — this directly fits the definition of planned obsolescence because the product is made to become obsolete.
Check the other options: installing pollution control equipment, providing free public park access, and offering lifetime warranties do not involve making products obsolete or encouraging repeat purchases through product design.
Conclude that the example of planned obsolescence is the smartphone designed to become outdated, as it matches the concept perfectly.
