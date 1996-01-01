Which of the following is a disadvantage of the corporate form of business in the context of monopoly markets?
A
Difficulty in raising capital
B
Lack of legal recognition as a separate entity
C
Potential for reduced competition leading to higher prices for consumers
D
Unlimited liability for shareholders
1
Understand the characteristics of the corporate form of business: it is a legal entity separate from its owners, has limited liability for shareholders, and generally has easier access to capital markets.
Analyze each option in the context of a monopoly market: 'Difficulty in raising capital' is usually not a disadvantage for corporations, as they can issue stocks and bonds to raise funds.
Consider 'Lack of legal recognition as a separate entity': corporations are legally recognized as separate entities, so this is not a disadvantage.
Evaluate 'Unlimited liability for shareholders': corporations provide limited liability, meaning shareholders are not personally liable beyond their investment, so this is incorrect.
Recognize that 'Potential for reduced competition leading to higher prices for consumers' is a disadvantage related to monopoly power, which can arise when a corporation dominates the market, reducing competition and potentially harming consumers.
