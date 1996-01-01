Based on the case, which of the following gives Lego a sustainable competitive advantage in terms of consumer surplus and willingness to pay?
A
Lego's focus on reducing production costs at the expense of product quality
B
Lego's ability to create unique and innovative products that increase consumers' willingness to pay
C
Lego's reliance on price competition with generic toy manufacturers
D
Lego's strategy of limiting product variety to minimize inventory costs
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of sustainable competitive advantage, which refers to a firm's ability to maintain an edge over competitors by offering greater value to consumers, often reflected in higher consumer surplus and willingness to pay.
Step 2: Analyze how consumer surplus is related to willingness to pay and product attributes. Consumer surplus increases when consumers perceive higher value or uniqueness in a product, leading them to be willing to pay more than the price they actually pay.
Step 3: Evaluate each option in terms of its impact on consumer surplus and willingness to pay. For example, reducing production costs at the expense of quality may lower costs but can reduce consumer willingness to pay due to lower perceived value.
Step 4: Recognize that creating unique and innovative products typically enhances consumer willingness to pay because these products offer differentiated value that competitors cannot easily replicate, thus increasing consumer surplus.
Step 5: Conclude that Lego's ability to innovate and create unique products is the source of sustainable competitive advantage, as it increases consumer willingness to pay and consumer surplus more effectively than competing on price or limiting variety.
Watch next
Master Consumer Surplus in a Small Setting with a bite sized video explanation from Brian