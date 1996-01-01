Which of the following is an example of a commodity in which someone might invest?
A
Labor unions
B
Government regulations
C
Gold
D
Advertising campaigns
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of a commodity. A commodity is a basic good used in commerce that is interchangeable with other goods of the same type. Examples include natural resources like gold, oil, or agricultural products.
Step 2: Analyze each option to see if it fits the definition of a commodity. Labor unions are organizations representing workers, not goods.
Step 3: Government regulations are rules set by authorities, not physical goods or products that can be traded.
Step 4: Advertising campaigns are marketing efforts, which are services rather than tangible goods.
Step 5: Gold is a physical good that is widely traded and considered a commodity because it is standardized and interchangeable, making it a typical example of something in which someone might invest.
