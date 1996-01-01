Which of the following correctly identifies the two main types of imperfectly competitive markets?
A
Perfect competition and monopoly
B
Monopoly and monopolistic competition
C
Monopolistic competition and oligopoly
D
Oligopoly and perfect competition
Step 1: Understand the definition of imperfectly competitive markets. These are market structures where individual firms have some control over the price of their products, unlike in perfect competition where firms are price takers.
Step 2: Recall the main types of market structures: perfect competition, monopoly, monopolistic competition, and oligopoly. Among these, perfect competition is a perfectly competitive market, not imperfectly competitive.
Step 3: Identify which market structures are imperfectly competitive. Monopoly, monopolistic competition, and oligopoly all have some degree of market power and product differentiation, making them imperfectly competitive.
Step 4: Recognize that the two main types of imperfectly competitive markets often highlighted are monopolistic competition (many firms with differentiated products) and oligopoly (few firms with significant market power).
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is 'Monopolistic competition and oligopoly' because these two represent the primary categories of imperfect competition, unlike perfect competition or monopoly alone.
