Which of the following is NOT considered a factor that affects worker productivity?
A
Worker preferences for leisure
B
Level of education and training
C
Access to modern technology
D
Quality of physical capital
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of worker productivity, which refers to the amount of output a worker produces per unit of input, often influenced by various factors related to skills, tools, and environment.
Step 2: Identify common factors that affect worker productivity, such as the level of education and training, which improve skills and efficiency.
Step 3: Recognize that access to modern technology enhances productivity by enabling workers to perform tasks more efficiently.
Step 4: Note that the quality of physical capital, like machinery and equipment, directly impacts how effectively workers can produce output.
Step 5: Analyze the option 'Worker preferences for leisure' and understand that while it may influence labor supply or hours worked, it is not a direct factor affecting the productivity (output per hour worked) of a worker.
