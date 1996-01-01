The difference between a consumer's willingness to pay and the cost of production
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of economic value creation: it represents the net benefit generated by a firm, which is the difference between what consumers are willing to pay and the cost to produce the good or service.
Recall that total revenue is the amount a firm earns from selling its product, calculated as $\text{Price} \times \text{Quantity}$, but this alone does not measure value creation.
Recognize that the market price minus equilibrium quantity is not a meaningful economic measure, as it mixes units and values incorrectly.
Know that the sum of all costs incurred by a firm represents the total cost, which is part of the calculation but not the value creation itself.
Conclude that economic value creation is best described as the difference between a consumer's willingness to pay (which reflects the value to the consumer) and the cost of production (which reflects the firm's expense), capturing the net benefit to society.
Watch next
Master Hello! with a bite sized video explanation from Brian