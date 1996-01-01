Blake eats two bags of potato chips. If his willingness to pay for the first bag is $3 and for the second bag is $2, and the market price per bag is $2, what is Blake's total consumer surplus from buying two bags?
A
$2
B
$0
C
$3
D
$1
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify Blake's willingness to pay (WTP) for each bag: $3 for the first bag and $2 for the second bag.
Note the market price per bag, which is $2.
Calculate the consumer surplus for each bag by subtracting the market price from the willingness to pay: for the first bag, consumer surplus = $3 - $2; for the second bag, consumer surplus = $2 - $2.
Add the consumer surpluses from both bags to find the total consumer surplus: total consumer surplus = (WTP_1 - Price) + (WTP_2 - Price).
Interpret the result as the total benefit Blake receives from purchasing the two bags at the market price, beyond what he pays.
