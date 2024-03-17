13. Monopolistic Competition
Revenue in Monopolistic Competition
Which of the following statements is true?
A
A monopolistically competitive firm's demand curve is equal to the market demand curve.
B
For a monopolistically competitive firm, an increase in the quantity sold will always increase total revenue.
C
The barriers to market entry in perfect competition are more stringent than those for monopolistic competition.
D
A monopolistically competitive firm's marginal revenue is less than its average revenue.
