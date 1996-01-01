Suppose a consumer's total utility from movie tickets is as follows: 1 ticket = 10 utils, 2 tickets = 18 utils, 3 tickets = 25 utils, 4 tickets = 31 utils, 5 tickets = 36 utils. What is the marginal utility of the 5th movie ticket?
A
1 utils
B
36 utils
C
5 utils
D
6 utils
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that marginal utility (MU) is the additional utility gained from consuming one more unit of a good or service.
Identify the total utility (TU) from consuming 4 tickets and 5 tickets from the given data: TU(4) = 31 utils and TU(5) = 36 utils.
Calculate the marginal utility of the 5th ticket by subtracting the total utility of 4 tickets from the total utility of 5 tickets using the formula: $MU_5 = TU_5 - TU_4$.
Substitute the values into the formula: $MU_5 = 36 - 31$.
Interpret the result as the additional satisfaction or utility the consumer gains from consuming the 5th movie ticket.
