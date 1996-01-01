The product life cycle model helps marketers realize that:
A
all products maintain constant sales and profits over time
B
products go through distinct stages, each requiring different marketing strategies
C
products never reach a decline stage in the market
D
marketing strategies are irrelevant to product success
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of the product life cycle in microeconomics and marketing, which describes the stages a product goes through from introduction to decline.
Identify the typical stages of the product life cycle: Introduction, Growth, Maturity, and Decline.
Recognize that each stage has different characteristics in terms of sales, profits, and market competition.
Analyze why marketing strategies must adapt at each stage to address changing consumer behavior and competitive dynamics.
Conclude that the product life cycle model emphasizes that products do not maintain constant sales and profits, nor do they avoid decline, and that marketing strategies are crucial for product success.
