Online shopping differs from retail shopping because a larger percentage of it happens during the:
A
final payment and checkout process
B
post-purchase satisfaction period
C
physical inspection of goods
D
consumer's search and evaluation phase
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the consumer decision-making process, which typically includes the following phases: problem recognition, information search, evaluation of alternatives, purchase decision, and post-purchase behavior.
Step 2: Recognize that in traditional retail shopping, consumers often rely heavily on physical inspection of goods and in-store evaluation before making a purchase.
Step 3: In online shopping, the physical inspection is limited or absent, so consumers spend more time and effort in the search and evaluation phase, using online reviews, product descriptions, and comparisons.
Step 4: Identify that the key difference highlighted is that a larger percentage of online shopping activity occurs during the consumer's search and evaluation phase, as they gather information and compare options before buying.
Step 5: Conclude that this phase is more prominent in online shopping compared to the final payment, checkout, or post-purchase satisfaction phases, which are less distinctive between online and retail shopping.
