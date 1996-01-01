Why does every society face difficult choices in deciding what to produce?
A
Because all goods can be produced without any opportunity cost
B
Because resources are limited and cannot satisfy all wants and needs
C
Because technology allows unlimited production of all goods
D
Because consumer preferences never change over time
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of scarcity: In microeconomics, scarcity means that resources (such as labor, capital, land) are limited and cannot produce unlimited goods and services.
Recognize that because resources are limited, societies must make choices about how to allocate these resources efficiently to satisfy the most important wants and needs.
Identify that producing more of one good means producing less of another due to limited resources, which introduces the concept of opportunity cost—the value of the next best alternative foregone.
Realize that this trade-off forces societies to decide what combination of goods and services to produce, reflecting their priorities and preferences.
Conclude that the difficulty in deciding what to produce arises because resources cannot satisfy all wants and needs simultaneously, making opportunity cost and scarcity fundamental reasons for these choices.
