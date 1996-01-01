Which of the following is a necessary characteristic of a monopoly?
A
The firm produces at the socially optimal output level.
B
The firm is the sole seller of a product with no close substitutes.
C
The firm faces perfectly elastic demand.
D
There are no barriers to entry in the market.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of a monopoly: A monopoly is a market structure where a single firm is the sole seller of a product with no close substitutes.
Analyze each option in the context of monopoly characteristics:
Option 1: 'The firm produces at the socially optimal output level' — This is generally not true for monopolies because they tend to produce less than the socially optimal quantity to maximize profits.
Option 3: 'The firm faces perfectly elastic demand' — This describes a perfectly competitive firm, not a monopoly. A monopolist faces a downward-sloping demand curve.
Option 4: 'There are no barriers to entry in the market' — This contradicts the monopoly condition, as monopolies typically exist because of high barriers to entry preventing other firms from entering.
