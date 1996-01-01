Which of the following is an example of a market economy?
A
North Korea
B
The United States
C
The former Soviet Union
D
Cuba
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of a market economy: it is an economic system where decisions regarding investment, production, and distribution are guided by the price signals created by supply and demand, with minimal government intervention.
Identify characteristics of the given countries: North Korea, the former Soviet Union, and Cuba are known for having centrally planned economies where the government controls most economic activities.
Recognize that the United States operates primarily as a market economy, where private individuals and businesses make most economic decisions based on market forces.
Compare the options by matching their economic systems to the definition of a market economy to determine which fits best.
Conclude that the United States is the example of a market economy among the options provided.
Watch next
Master Hello! with a bite sized video explanation from Brian