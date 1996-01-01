Which of the following products may work best for firms facing cyclical demand fluctuations?
A
Products that require long-term contracts with suppliers
B
Products with flexible production processes
C
Products with inelastic demand
D
Products with high fixed costs and inflexible output
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the nature of cyclical demand fluctuations, which means demand rises and falls in predictable patterns related to the economic cycle.
Step 2: Analyze how different product characteristics affect a firm's ability to respond to these fluctuations. For example, products with long-term contracts limit flexibility because firms are locked into fixed input costs.
Step 3: Consider products with inelastic demand, which means quantity demanded does not change much with price changes; however, this does not necessarily help firms adjust production during demand cycles.
Step 4: Evaluate products with high fixed costs and inflexible output, which make it difficult for firms to scale production up or down quickly in response to demand changes.
Step 5: Recognize that products with flexible production processes allow firms to adjust output more easily and efficiently in response to cyclical demand, making them better suited for such environments.
