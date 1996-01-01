Which of the following individuals is acting most like a consumer in the context of consumer surplus and willingness to pay?
A
A person who purchases a concert ticket for $50, even though they were willing to pay $80.
B
A retailer who stocks goods in anticipation of future demand.
C
A company that sets the price of its product based on production costs.
D
A government agency that regulates market prices.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of consumer surplus. Consumer surplus is the difference between the maximum amount a consumer is willing to pay for a good or service and the actual price they pay.
Step 2: Identify the role of each individual in the options. A consumer is someone who purchases goods or services for personal use, aiming to maximize their consumer surplus.
Step 3: Analyze the first option: A person who buys a concert ticket for $50 but was willing to pay $80. This person gains a consumer surplus of $80 - $50 = $30, which fits the definition of a consumer maximizing their surplus.
Step 4: Consider the other options: A retailer stocking goods is acting as a seller or intermediary, a company setting prices based on costs is a producer, and a government agency regulating prices is a regulator, none of which are consumers in the context of consumer surplus.
Step 5: Conclude that the individual acting most like a consumer in terms of consumer surplus and willingness to pay is the person purchasing the concert ticket below their maximum willingness to pay.
