Refer to Figure 15-5. A profit-maximizing monopoly's profit is equal to:
A
the area between marginal cost and marginal revenue, over the quantity produced
B
the area between average variable cost and average total cost, over the quantity produced
C
the area between price and average total cost, over the quantity produced
D
the area between price and marginal cost, over the quantity produced
1
Step 1: Understand that a profit-maximizing monopoly chooses the quantity where marginal revenue (MR) equals marginal cost (MC). This determines the output level.
Step 2: Identify the price the monopoly charges by looking at the demand curve at the chosen quantity. This price is generally above marginal cost due to market power.
Step 3: Recognize that total revenue (TR) is price (P) multiplied by quantity (Q), and total cost (TC) is average total cost (ATC) multiplied by quantity (Q).
Step 4: Calculate profit as total revenue minus total cost, which can be expressed as the area between the price and average total cost curves, multiplied by the quantity produced: $\text{Profit} = (P - ATC) \times Q$.
Step 5: Conclude that the profit-maximizing monopoly's profit corresponds to the area between the price and average total cost curves over the quantity produced, not the other areas mentioned.
