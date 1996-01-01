Which term describes the next-best alternative that must be forgone in order to produce one more unit of a given product?
A
Marginal benefit
B
Fixed cost
C
Opportunity cost
D
Sunk cost
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of opportunity cost: it refers to the value of the next-best alternative that is given up when a choice is made.
Recognize that producing one more unit of a product requires using resources that could have been used elsewhere, so the opportunity cost measures what you sacrifice by this decision.
Differentiate opportunity cost from other terms: Marginal benefit is the additional gain from one more unit; Fixed cost is a cost that does not change with output; Sunk cost is a past cost that cannot be recovered.
Identify that the term describing the next-best alternative forgone when producing one more unit is 'Opportunity cost'.
Conclude that understanding opportunity cost helps in making efficient production decisions by considering what must be sacrificed.
