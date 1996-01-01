Careful control of a firm's ______ allows it to maintain correct levels of stock and product.
A
market share
B
inventory management
C
advertising budget
D
labor costs
1
Understand the context of the problem: it asks about what a firm must carefully control to maintain correct levels of stock and product.
Recall the definitions of the options: 'market share' refers to the portion of sales in the market, 'advertising budget' is the amount spent on promotion, 'labor costs' are expenses related to employees, and 'inventory management' is the process of overseeing and controlling stock levels.
Identify which option directly relates to maintaining stock and product levels. Since stock and product levels are about managing goods available for sale, the relevant concept is 'inventory management'.
Recognize that effective inventory management ensures the firm neither runs out of products nor holds excessive stock, which is crucial for smooth operations and meeting customer demand.
Conclude that the correct term to fill in the blank is 'inventory management' because it directly involves controlling stock and product levels.
