Which of the following is NOT considered an advantage of being a first-mover in a market?
A
Ability to establish strong brand recognition
B
Securing access to scarce resources
C
Facing higher initial costs and risks
D
Opportunity to set industry standards
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a first-mover advantage. This refers to the benefits a company gains by being the first to enter a new market or industry.
Step 2: Identify common advantages of being a first-mover, such as the ability to establish strong brand recognition, securing access to scarce resources, and the opportunity to set industry standards.
Step 3: Recognize that while first-movers gain advantages, they also face challenges like higher initial costs and risks, which are disadvantages rather than advantages.
Step 4: Compare each option given in the problem to the known advantages and disadvantages of first-movers to determine which one does not fit as an advantage.
Step 5: Conclude that 'Facing higher initial costs and risks' is not an advantage but a disadvantage, making it the correct answer to the question.
