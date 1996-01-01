Which of the following is most appropriate for stimulating primary demand in a market?
A
Improving the packaging of a single brand
B
Advertising the benefits of the entire product category
C
Offering discounts on a particular company's product
D
Promoting a specific brand within the category
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of primary demand: Primary demand refers to the demand for an entire product category rather than a specific brand within that category.
Recognize that stimulating primary demand means encouraging consumers to buy more of the product category as a whole, not just one brand.
Evaluate each option in terms of whether it targets the entire product category or just a single brand: improving packaging, offering discounts, and promoting a specific brand all focus on individual brands.
Identify that advertising the benefits of the entire product category is the only option that aims to increase demand for the whole category, thus stimulating primary demand.
Conclude that to stimulate primary demand, marketing efforts should focus on educating consumers about the overall benefits and uses of the product category, rather than on individual brands.
