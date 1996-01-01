In the context of marginal analysis, what term refers to the level of detail considered in a model or decision-making process?
A
Granularity
B
Opportunity cost
C
Equilibrium
D
Elasticity
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question is asking for a term related to the 'level of detail' in a model or decision-making process within marginal analysis.
Recall that marginal analysis involves examining the additional or incremental changes in costs or benefits when making decisions.
Identify that 'Granularity' refers to the degree of detail or the scale at which data or decisions are analyzed, which fits the description of 'level of detail'.
Recognize that 'Opportunity cost' relates to the value of the next best alternative foregone, 'Equilibrium' refers to a state where supply equals demand, and 'Elasticity' measures responsiveness to changes in price or income, none of which describe the level of detail.
Conclude that the correct term for the level of detail considered in a model or decision-making process is 'Granularity'.
Watch next
Master Marginal Analysis with a bite sized video explanation from Brian