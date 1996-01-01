Which of the following best describes frictional unemployment?
A
Unemployment that occurs when people are temporarily between jobs or are searching for new jobs that better match their skills.
B
Unemployment due to government-imposed minimum wage laws.
C
Unemployment caused by a downturn in the business cycle, leading to a lack of available jobs.
D
Unemployment resulting from technological changes that make certain skills obsolete.
Step 1: Understand the concept of frictional unemployment. It refers to the short-term unemployment that occurs when individuals are transitioning between jobs or searching for new jobs that better match their skills and preferences.
Step 2: Recognize that frictional unemployment is a natural part of a dynamic labor market, where workers voluntarily leave jobs or enter the workforce and need time to find suitable employment.
Step 3: Differentiate frictional unemployment from other types of unemployment: structural unemployment (due to skill mismatches or technological changes), cyclical unemployment (due to economic downturns), and unemployment caused by policy factors like minimum wage laws.
Step 4: Analyze the given options and identify the one that describes temporary job transitions or job search activities, which aligns with the definition of frictional unemployment.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct description of frictional unemployment is the one stating it occurs when people are temporarily between jobs or searching for new jobs that better match their skills.
