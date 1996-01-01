A merger between two firms that make and sell similar products in similar markets is known as a:
A
vertical merger
B
market extension merger
C
conglomerate merger
D
horizontal merger
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions of different types of mergers: A vertical merger occurs between firms at different stages of production or distribution; a market extension merger happens between firms selling the same products but in different markets; a conglomerate merger involves firms in unrelated businesses.
Recognize that a horizontal merger is a combination of two firms that produce and sell similar products in the same or similar markets.
Analyze the problem statement: since the firms make and sell similar products in similar markets, this fits the definition of a horizontal merger.
Eliminate other options by matching their definitions to the scenario given: vertical, market extension, and conglomerate mergers do not fit the description of firms producing similar products in similar markets.
Conclude that the correct classification for the merger described is a horizontal merger.
