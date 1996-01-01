Self-interest, marginal decision making, and optimization form the basis for which of the following?
A
Microeconomic theory
B
International trade agreements
C
Public finance
D
Macroeconomic policy
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key concepts mentioned in the problem: self-interest, marginal decision making, and optimization. These are fundamental ideas in economics that explain how individuals and firms make choices.
Step 2: Recognize that self-interest refers to individuals or firms making decisions to maximize their own benefit or utility.
Step 3: Marginal decision making involves evaluating the additional or incremental costs and benefits of a decision, which is central to economic analysis.
Step 4: Optimization means choosing the best possible option given constraints, such as budget or resources, to maximize utility or profit.
Step 5: Identify which field of economics primarily uses these concepts to analyze behavior and decision-making at the individual or firm level. This field is Microeconomic theory, which studies how agents optimize under constraints.
Watch next
Master Marginal Analysis with a bite sized video explanation from Brian