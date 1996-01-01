The relationship between price and quantity supplied is typically:
A
unrelated, meaning there is no relationship between price and quantity supplied
B
positive, meaning as price increases, quantity supplied increases
C
constant, meaning quantity supplied does not change with price
D
negative, meaning as price increases, quantity supplied decreases
1
Understand the law of supply, which states that there is a direct relationship between the price of a good and the quantity supplied, holding other factors constant.
Recognize that when the price of a good increases, producers are generally willing to supply more of it because higher prices can cover higher production costs and increase potential profits.
Express this relationship mathematically as a positive slope in the supply function, where quantity supplied (Q_s) is a function of price (P): $Q_s = f(P)$ with $\frac{dQ_s}{dP} > 0$.
Contrast this with other possible relationships: no relationship (quantity supplied does not change with price), constant quantity supplied regardless of price, or a negative relationship (which would contradict the law of supply).
Conclude that the typical and correct relationship between price and quantity supplied is positive, meaning as price increases, quantity supplied increases.
