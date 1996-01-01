Which term best describes a government system that restricts the quantity of items individuals are allowed to purchase, often in response to shortages?
A
Black market
B
Price ceiling
C
Subsidy
D
Rationing
1
Understand the context: The problem describes a government system that limits the quantity of goods individuals can buy, usually during shortages.
Recall definitions: A 'black market' is an illegal market for goods sold outside government controls; a 'price ceiling' is a legal maximum price set below equilibrium; a 'subsidy' is financial aid to reduce costs.
Identify the key feature: The system restricts quantity, not price or cost, which points toward a method that allocates limited goods fairly.
Recognize that 'rationing' is the term used when the government controls the amount of a good each person can purchase to manage shortages.
Conclude that the best term describing this system is 'rationing' because it directly involves limiting quantities to consumers.
